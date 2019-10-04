Report: Rick Perry to step down as U.S. Energy Secretary

article

Energy Secretary Rick Perry reportedly plans to retire next month.

Politico quotes sources who said he has been planning to leave the White House for months and that his pending resignation has nothing to do with whistleblower complaints against the president.

The former Texas governor said he plans to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry investigation.

House Democrats want documents related to Perry’s involvement with Ukraine’s president.

He has traveled to that country three times since becoming the energy secretary in 2017.

Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is expected to replace Perry.