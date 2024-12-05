Report: Only 1 in 3 Dallas County young adults make a living wage

article

The Brief A new report by Commit Partnership shows only 1 in 3 young adults in Dallas County are earning a living wage. The nonprofit says less than half of Texas' high school graduates are entering college. But those who do graduate from college can expect to earn about $22,000 more per year. Commit has been working with public schools, colleges, and employers on better preparing young people for the jobs that wait for them.



A new report says public education has to continue to change to give the next generation in the workforce a chance to make a living wage.

"The actual statistic today per the latest census is that 33% of all 25 to 34-year-olds in Dallas County are actually reaching a living wage, attaining a living wage today," said Miguel Solis, the president of Commit Partnership.

The nonprofit put together a report on Dallas County’s 2024 living wage statistics with D Magazine. It shows a correlation between a living wage – what a full-time worker would earn – and post-secondary education.

"Graduates can expect to earn nearly $22,000 more a year than their peers without some type of post-secondary experience," Solis said.

But less than half of Texas high school graduates are entering college.

"High school is no longer just about high school graduation. But it’s really about preparing young people for that next phase of life," said former Dallas ISD Trustee Karla Garcia.

Some school districts are doing that by offering a curriculum that makes students ready for careers in the medical or technology fields, even aerospace and airline industry jobs.

Garcia, who is now with Dallas County Promise, said public school districts have to do more to transform teaching from pre-K through 12th grade.

Featured article

"Ultimately, our entire system is moving towards preparing young people to be able to support themselves, support their families, to have fulfilling careers," she said.

Commit Partnership is hoping to create systemic change through partnerships with public schools, colleges, and employers so students are ready for the jobs that will be waiting for them.

"Commit is working to ensure that by 2040, at least half of 25 to 34-year-old residents of Dallas County, irrespective of race, earn a living wage," Solis said.

The goal is for them to also have economic opportunity.