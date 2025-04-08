Old East Dallas residents raise concerns over possible drug deals at nearby homes

The Brief Junius Heights and Munger Place neighborhood residents attended a community public safety meeting on Tuesday. They are especially concerned about two problematic homes in the area. Surveillance shows several people smoking crack, dealing drugs and entering or leaving vacant homes.



Residents living in Old East Dallas say they don’t feel safe in their own homes as crime is escalating. They're demanding the city step in and help.

Two homes of concern

Local perspective:

Dozens of people who live in the Junius Heights and Munger Place neighborhoods attended a community public safety meeting on Tuesday to air their grievances.

The group says they are especially concerned about two problematic homes in the area. One household is off of Eastside and the other off Tremont Street.

The issues on Tremont Street started back in June of last year when new tenants moved in.

Residents who live near the homes declined to speak to us on camera due to the fear of retaliation. Instead, the neighbors some shared pictures and videos of some of their concerns.

Surveillance video appears to show several people smoking crack in the alley in the middle of the day.

Other photos appear to show some people buying drugs and people coming and going from one of the vacant homes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Residents are fed up.

Dallas police say they are aware of the problem and are urging folks to continue documenting and reporting what they see.

What they're saying:

Scot Montague is the President of Munger Place Historic District Association and chose to speak about the neighborhoods' increasing safety concerns.

"It’s much more than just nuisance neighbors. There is definitely a criminal element there, and I don’t know what we can do or what we can continue to do," said Montague. "We have all come together to really resolve these issues."

What's next:

Dallas PD says they are aware of the issues and working with code to hopefully resolve them.

Residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming listening session with the acting police chief on April 14th at the Harry Stone Recreation Center from 6:30-8:30pm.