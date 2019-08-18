Report: No charges to be filed against Ezekiel Elliott for Las Vegas incident

article

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face any charges stemming from an incident in Las Vegas earlier this year.

TMZ Sports is reporting that prosecutors reviewed the case and decided not to move forward.

In May, cell phone video recorded a confrontation Elliott had with a security guard.

The NFL had already decided not to suspend the All Pro back.

Zeke is still holding out, as he seeks a new contract.