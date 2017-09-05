< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. No punishment for Zeke after meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 01:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 01:34PM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Zeke vows to change his ways after NFL meeting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/reports-nfl-will-likely-review-zekes-vegas-incident"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>NFL will likely review Zeke's Vegas incident</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/jones-not-concerned-about-zeke-s-latest-run-in-with-security-guard"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-JERRY%20JONES%20ON%20ZEKE%20VIDEO_00.00.06.29_1558705928970.png_7310517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Jones not concerned about Zeke's latest run-in</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/dallas-cowboys-rb-zeke-elliott-handcuffed-detained-at-las-vegas-music-festival"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/07/19/V-ZEKE%20ELLIOTT%20FILE_KDFW0358_146.mxf_00.00.01.11_1500500735589_3820059_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Zeke Elliott handcuffed, detained in Las Vegas</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The NFL won't penalize Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott because of a confrontation with a security guard in Las Vegas.</p><p>Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday to discuss the incident.</p><p>In May, it was widely reported that he got close to a guard at a Las Vegas concert, eventually bumping him and making him fall. He was briefly detained but not charged or arrested.</p><p>There was a concern that Goodell could've sanctioned Elliott again for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Instead, it appears the meeting was only a conversation between the two.</p><p>The NFL released a statement that said it conducted a comprehensive investigation, including interviews with witnesses and those involved.</p><p>"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the statement reads in part. "Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally."</p><p>"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future," Elliott tweeted, in part, after the meeting ended. More Cowboys Stories

Zeke Elliott vows to change his ways after meeting with NFL commissioner about Las Vegas incident

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:16AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 05:46PM CDT

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he will change his ways following his meeting Tuesday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott's meeting was triggered by a May confrontation with a security guard at a Las Vegas concert. It was widely reported he got close to the guard, eventually bumping him and making him fall. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-NFL%20EZEKIEL%20ELLIOTT%20HANDCUFFED%209P_KDFWcc35_146.mxf_00.00.01.25_1559061847837.png_7318901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Zeke Elliott vows to change his ways after meeting with NFL commissioner about Las Vegas incident

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:16AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 05:46PM CDT

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he will change his ways following his meeting Tuesday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Elliott's meeting was triggered by a May confrontation with a security guard at a Las Vegas concert. It was widely reported he got close to the guard, eventually bumping him and making him fall. Elliott was briefly detained but not charged or arrested.</p><p>There was concern that Goodell could’ve sanctioned Elliott, again, for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. Josh Brent back in jail after Sunday's arrest in Coppell

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 09:38PM CDT

Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent returned to the Dallas County jail after being arrested over the weekend in Coppell.

Brent was taken to the Dallas County jail Monday afternoon. There is now new trouble for the one-time Cowboy who was sentenced to ten years of probation after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that happened seven years ago.</p><p>Brent was being held in jail on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of felony assault of a public servant and misdemeanor resisting arrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-cowboy-josh-brent-arrested-for-public-intoxication" title="Former Cowboy Josh Brent arrested for public intoxication" data-articleId="415602569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/JoshBrent_1561938084508_7459033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Former Cowboy Josh Brent arrested for public intoxication

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 06:58PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:12AM CDT

Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication Sunday afternoon, and police had to use a Taser on him to take him into custody.

Brent, who currently serves as a scout for the Cowboys, was previously convicted for intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown in 2012. class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST Featured Videos

Midday Fireworks Forecast
Fair Park hosts Fourth of July festivities
Kaboom Town fireworks & airshow happening Wednesday in Addison
Lone Star Smoke Burger style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Fair_Park_hosts_Fourth_of_July_event_Thu_0_7472034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fair_Park_hosts_Fourth_of_July_event_Thu_0_20190703145218"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fair Park hosts Fourth of July festivities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kaboom-town-fireworks-airshow-happening-wednesday-in-addison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Kaboom_Town_happening_Wednesday_in_Addis_0_7472304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kaboom_Town_happening_Wednesday_in_Addis_0_20190703144624"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kaboom Town fireworks & airshow happening Wednesday in Addison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/lone-star-smoke-burger"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Lone_Star_Smoke_0_7472316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lone_Star_Smoke_0_20190703145948"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lone Star Smoke Burger</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" 