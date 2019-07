- The NFL won't penalize Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott because of a confrontation with a security guard in Las Vegas.

Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday to discuss the incident.

In May, it was widely reported that he got close to a guard at a Las Vegas concert, eventually bumping him and making him fall. He was briefly detained but not charged or arrested.

There was a concern that Goodell could've sanctioned Elliott again for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Instead, it appears the meeting was only a conversation between the two.

The NFL released a statement that said it conducted a comprehensive investigation, including interviews with witnesses and those involved.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the statement reads in part. "Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally."

"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future," Elliott tweeted, in part, after the meeting ended. "I am determined not to be in this position again."

The NFL said Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action will be taken.