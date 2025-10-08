Report: DART train murder suspect was wearing Jason-style hockey mask

The Brief Police have arrested 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old man on a DART train. The suspect reportedly put on a Jason-style hockey mask before shooting the victim with a Draco-style AK-47, according to an arrest affidavit. This is the second murder on a DART train in less than a week.



Documents reveal new details about the man who was arrested for the second murder on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train in less than a week.

DART Train Shooting

What we know:

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 27-year-old Harrington Hurdle for Sunday’s shooting on a DART train.

Another DART passenger was shot and killed while the train was at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 43-year-old man died after the person sitting next to him on a northbound DART Blue Line train fired nine shots while the train was at the station.

DART police were informed that the suspect was a Black male wearing a mask, a green jacket, tan shorts, and black socks. He was also carrying a backpack.

After watching security videos, investigators determined the mask the suspect was wearing was a Jason-style hockey mask.

He was reportedly wearing it on one train before the shooting. He got off that train and took the mask off while sitting on a DART platform.

RICKMANSWORTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Jason Voorhees' (C.J Graham) Hero Hockey Mask from Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, est £40,000-60,000 goes on view at the Propstore on September 08, 2022 in Rickmansworth, England. Over 1,500 rare and icon Expand

Police said the video showed the suspect boarding another train and then sitting next to the victim.

"The suspect then put the hockey mask back on, pulled a Draco-style AK-47, and then shot the victim," the affidavit states.

DART police released a description of the suspect to other local law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, they were notified about a man matching that description. After a brief pursuit, the man was taken into custody. He had a Draco-style AK-47 at the time and was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the security video.

That suspect, later identified as Hurdle, was arrested and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

DART police originally said that they believed there was some type of argument before the shots were fired. However, the affidavit doesn’t offer any details about an argument or clues about a motive for the shooting.

Police also haven’t said whether Hurdle and the victim knew each other.

The victim's name is listed in the affidavit but police said they are still working to notify his next of kin.

Hurdle’s mugshot has not yet been released.

DART Murders

Sunday’s murder was the second on a DART train in a week.

Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was killed after an alleged argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Boulevard on Sept. 29.

Related article

Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting.

No other injuries were reported in the Sept. 29 incident.