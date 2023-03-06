Report: Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard on their roster for another year after reportedly placing the franchise tag on him Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the tag means Pollard will be paid $10.09 million for the upcoming season.

In a career year, Pollard gained more than 1,300 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last season.

The franchise tag keeps Pollard, 25, on the roster for another season without signing him to a longtime deal.

The team can still negotiate a new contract until July.

Many have talked about the Cowboys potentially drafting a new running back with their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Free agency starts March 15.