Report: California has 91 of the 'Top 100 Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes'

California has 91 of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. for 2019, according to a new annual ranking report by the real estate website PropertyShark.

The most expensive zip code that came in at number one in the country was in Atherton, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, where the median sale price was $7.05m.

California had six of the top 10 most expensive zip codes. Nine California zip codes had median home sale prices of more than $3m.

Other California cities that made the top 10 were: Santa Monica (90402), Beverly Hills (90210), Palo Alto (94301), Los Altos (94022) and Ross (94957).

Out of the 125 entries, with only 11 states represented in total. New York state comes second to California in terms of expensive zip code volume, followed by a tie between Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Also, San Francisco alone contributes 13 zip codes to the list the highest number of any city.

