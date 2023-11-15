Dallas police looking for man who left scene of deadly shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Old East Dallas.

Officers were called to a shooting on Wayne Street on Sunday, Nov. 12 at about 11:40 a.m.

46-year-old Renne Gonzalez was found shot and later died from his injuries.

Police shared a surveillance photo of a man who was seen in the area leaving the scene.

DPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the man and asks anyone who recognizes him to give them a call.