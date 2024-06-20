Expand / Collapse search

Unlicensed North Texas group home operator charged with client's murder

Published  June 20, 2024 6:34pm CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say ran several unlicensed group homes in Arlington and across Tarrant County has been charged with murder.

Regla Becquer operated Loving and Caring for People LLC and has been under investigation for months over the treatment of individuals in her care. She was already facing charges for endangerment.

Arlington police announced on Thursday that the death of one of her clients, Steven Pankratz, was recently ruled a homicide "caused by mixed drug toxicity," prompting the new murder charge.

In March, Arlington officers found a disabled woman on a mattress on the floor, lying in her own filth at one of the homes. It was just one of many horrific stories of victims allegedly being held against their will.

Becquer remains behind bars in the Tarrant County jail.

Authorities say they are still investigating Becquer and her unlicensed community living homes.

