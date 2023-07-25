Red Oak ISD teacher arrested in sex trafficking case set to be fired

article

Red Oak ISD said it is moving to terminate a newly hired teacher who was arrested in a child sex trafficking case.

Police arrested Gershon Caston last week for sexual assault of a child, prostitution under age 18, and trafficking.

A statement from Red Oak ISD said it suspended Caston without pay and is going through the termination process.

The district said he was hired in May and was scheduled to start working with a strength and conditioning camp in August.

Red Oak is located south of Dallas in Ellis County.