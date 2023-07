Dallas police made four arrests in connection to the sex trafficking of an underage victim.

Lamorris Hudspeth, Gershon Caston, Amber Gords, and Adarius Staples are charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of a child, and compelling prostitution under 18.

Investigators said the crimes were committed last month and this month.

No further details were released about these arrests.