Red Cross holds 3 big North Texas blood drives to fill desperate need

The urgent need for blood is now worse because of the pandemic. But the American Red Cross hopes to change that Wednesday.

The Red Cross said many organizations are not hosting blood drives or have canceled drives over coronavirus concerns.

That’s one of the reasons for three large Red Cross blood drives in North Texas Wednesday.

In addition to the usual need, there’s a growing need for COVID-19 patients who have recovered to donate their plasma to help current patients.

It can be a life-saving treatment.

Wednesday’s blood drive at the Red Cross office in northwest Dallas runs until 7 p.m.

People can also donate at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth until 3 p.m. or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Stars Center in Frisco.

Those who can’t make it Wednesday can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment or make an appointment online.

LINK: RedCrossBlood.org