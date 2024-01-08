DFW blood supply hits critically low level, donate to win Super Bowl tickets

article

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is facing a blood shortage that could lead to a delay in some medical procedures.

The American Red Cross said its blood supply has fallen to a critically low level in North Texas and across the country.

The supply is down because the number of regular donors continues to decline while the need for donated blood and platelets increases. Plus, few people make donations during the holiday season.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has been forced to limit the distribution of Type O blood products, which are most often used for transfusions.

"Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, an executive physician director for the Red Cross. "More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with Type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now."

How you can help

Blood donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible to help alleviate the shortage.

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Featured article

Win Super Bowl tickets

The NFL has partnered with the Red Cross to try to tackle the shortage and celebrate National Blood Donor Month.

Everyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma in January will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.