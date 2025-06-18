1 killed, 1 injured after fight in Red Bird apartment turns deadly: police

article

The Brief One man was killed and a woman was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a Red Bird apartment early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred during a gathering where a fight reportedly broke out, leading to shots being fired. Police have detained a man who identified himself as the shooter, and homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.



One man was killed, and a woman was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in a Red Bird apartment early Wednesday, according to Dallas police. A man who identified himself as the shooter has been detained.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, a man identified himself as the shooter and showed officers where he had placed the gun. He was then detained.

Investigators believe a gathering was taking place in an apartment with two men and a woman when a fight erupted and shots were fired. The woman was grazed by a bullet, but the man died at the scene before police arrived.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what precisely led to the shooting or the relationship between the three people involved. The male victim has not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office. The woman who was grazed by a bullet and the detained man also have not been identified.