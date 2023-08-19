Dallas weather: North Texas could see record-high temperatures this weekend

The hottest day of the year was recorded earlier this week, but things could get even hotter this weekend.

Records are expected to be broken this weekend as temperatures could climb to 110 degrees.

The record-high temperatures at DFW Airport for Saturday and Sunday are both 107, but forecasted highs are 109 for Saturday and 110 for Sunday, which would set new records.

With the triple-digit heat, a Heat Warning is in effect for most of North Texas.

When temperatures are this hot be sure to keep an eye on your pets.

There is also a high fire danger risk for North Texas, as it’s been 34 days since the last recorded rainfall at DFW Airport.

If you feel like we are seeing a lot of extra-hot days this year, you aren't wrong.

So far, 2023 has seen the third most days in a year with temperatures at or above 105 degrees. We have five more days at or above 105 in our forecast, which would vault us into second place.

Only the infamous summer of 1980 has had more.