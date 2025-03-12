Coconut chimichurri butter and seared cauliflower recipe from HG Supply CO. | The Ten

Expand / Collapse search

Coconut chimichurri butter and seared cauliflower recipe from HG Supply CO.

By
Published  March 12, 2025 12:16pm CDT
On the Wednesday, March 12, 2025 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Kylie Capps learn about the 10 destinations on the Ten Friend's DFW bucket list. Plus, there's a new option in town for creative date nights, family outings or a girl's night out.

Sous Vide Cauliflower Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp Avocado Oil
  • 6 Ounces Coconut Milk Sous Vide Cauliflower
  • 1 Pinch Salt
  • 1 pinch Parsley

Directions:

1. Place the sauté pan on the stove over high heat.     
2. Once the pan is smoking hot, add the oil swirling to coat the pan bottom.     
3. Add the cauliflower florets.     
4. Once they are very brown on one side, flip and let sear another 2 minutes 

Coconut Chimichurri Butter Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup  Shallots, minced
  • 1 tbsp Minced Garlic
  • 1/4 cup  Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1 tsp Coarse Flake Salt
  • 2 pounds Coconut Oil
  • 2 cups parsley

Directions:

1. Set up the stand mixer with the paddle attachment.  
2. Add the shallot, garlic, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and coconut oil.  
3. Mix the ingredients on setting 2 until thoroughly incorporated then turn the mixer off.  
4. Add the finely chopped parsley to the mixer and mix until all ingredients have completely come together.  
5. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.  
6. Remove butter from the mixer and into a 2-quart container.  
7. Label, date and store in the walk-in.  

