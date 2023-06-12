A local non-profit and one of their partners volunteered to repair the home of a local veteran and his wife last Friday.

Rebuilding Together North Texas, a local non-profit, and Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, have partnered several times to repair the homes of those in need in the community.

In 2022, the organizations helped repair the homes of 15 veterans. On Friday, they did the same for James and Lisa Enochs.

James is a disabled army veteran who served three years during Vietnam as a combat photographer stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The couple has been married for 55 years and have lived in their house in Texas for approximately 35 years. In their condition, the house has become unsafe.

"Sometimes we’ve fallen and hit the back of our head against the hard ceramic wall at the edge of the tub there," James said.

"He fell in the tub, and I slipped and fell out of the tub," Lisa added.

The couple said they were not familiar with the organizations before reaching out, but said they were happy they were chosen.

James said they were not financially or physically able to make the repairs on their own.

"I’m so grateful, because this is a fantastic project and a fantastic organization. And I am truly grateful for it," Lisa said.

Approximately 20 volunteers showed up to help. Repairs were done to the interior and exterior of the house.

Karen Bolden, who works for Lockheed Martin, was on-site helping with the repairs. She said Lockheed Martin believes it is important to give back to the community, especially when it comes to veterans.

"Our veterans have done so much for us, so it’s important now for us to give back to them and help them out because they have helped us out," Bolden said.

Bolden, a Marine Corps veteran, said these projects are important to her. She said she likes seeing people’s reactions to the work being done.

"Just to know that we’re able to do the small things to bring a smile to their face and make them feel good is really important to us," Bolden said.

James and Linda Enchos said these repairs will make their home safer and make them more proud of their home.

Linda said she will feel more comfortable living in a home where her husband is safe.