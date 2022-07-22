Remains of Dallas Korean War soldier identified in 2020 to be buried

article

The remains of an American soldier who died in the Korean War will be buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery Friday.

Army Corporal R.B. Cherry was reported missing in action on November 27, 1950, near Anju, North Korea.

The 19-year-old Dallas native died of pneumonia while a prisoner of war.

During Operation GLORY in 1954, his remains were turned over to the U.S., along with those of nearly 3,000 other Americans.

He was not identified until two years ago.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.