Veteran wounded in Iraq moves into Cedar Hill home built for his needs

A veteran has moved into a custom home that was built for his specific needs in Cedar Hill.

Marine Corporal Raymond Hennagir received the new home from Homes for Our Troops, which is a national non-profit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

"It's nice and wide open so when I have my table in, I can get around it," Hennagir said. "First time I saw it was like awe inspiring and shock. It’s a lot bigger than what I was expecting."

The house comes with a kitchen with accessible features.

"The food prep area here, you can see, we have a roll in. So I can come in and actually prepare food from here, instead of my chair getting stopped about here and trying to cut like this," Hennagir explained.

Features also include a shoulder height oven, easy to use shelves, and a bathroom with plenty of space for Hennagir to roll in.

"The outlets, they’re elevated a bit higher than normal outlets would be so I don’t have to bend down in my chair to try to plug something in I can easily reach it," he added. "A roll in shower and it’s massive. It’s like one of the biggest showers I’ve ever seen."

Hennagir was injured by an explosive during a foot patrol in Iraq in 2007.

"We had found two IUDs, and while waiting for EOD to dispose of the IUDs, I ended up finding a third one just not the best way," he recalled.

The recovery was difficult, and he was in surgery almost every other day for a time.

"It was about 50 surgeries that I accomplished in about two months’ time," he said. "We did all that just so I could make it back to Camp LeJune to see my platoon come back from Iraq."

He’s refusing to let his injuries slow him down. He now plays professional wheelchair basketball in Greece.

"Just the opportunity itself to go and play basketball in another country, experience the culture, all that it’s amazing," he said.

Now, when he comes back from overseas, he is grateful to have this home that makes it easier to be self-sufficient.

"I can’t be grateful enough, it’s amazing. For one, they did a really good job building the house I think the house is amazing. It looks amazing," he said.