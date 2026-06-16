Chiefs WR Rashee Rice released from Dallas jail after probation violation

The Brief Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was released from the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday after serving a 30-day sentence for violating his probation. The former SMU standout was ordered to jail on May 19 after testing positive for marijuana (THC), which violated the terms of his five-year probation sentence stemming from a multi-car, high-speed crash in Dallas in March 2024. Because of his time in jail, where he also had to continue physical therapy following recent knee surgery, Rice missed the Chiefs' offseason program and mandatory minicamp, though team officials expect him to return for training camp in late July.



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice ran from FOX 4 crews and dove into a waiting SUV on Tuesday after being released from the Dallas County Jail.

Rice was released after serving 30 days for a probation violation.

According to court records, the former SMU football star was taken into custody May 19 after testing positive for marijuana. The positive test violated the terms of his probation, which stems from a high-speed crash in Dallas in 2024.

Rashee Rice 2024 Dallas crash details and legal charges

The backstory:

The crash occurred March 30, 2024, on U.S. Highway 75 North, also known as the North Central Expressway. Authorities said Rice, driving a Lamborghini SUV, and Theodore Knox, driving a Corvette, were racing at extreme speeds.

An arrest warrant affidavit indicated the Lamborghini was traveling 119 mph seconds before the collision, while Knox’s Corvette was clocked at 116 mph. Rice reportedly told police he lost control of the vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

Police records show that Rice, Knox, and their passengers pulled each other from the vehicles and fled the scene on foot with their belongings—an action captured on highway cameras. A separate civil lawsuit alleges both men had consumed alcohol before the crash.

The two were initially charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Several victims have since sued Rice and Knox for millions of dollars in damages.

Last July, Rice pleaded guilty to felony racing on a highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury. In exchange, a judge sentenced him to five years of probation and the 30-day jail term he just completed. Records show Rice has already paid roughly $115,000 in restitution to victims for out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Rashee Rice college and Chiefs football career stats

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs exits the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Expand

Dig deeper:

Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, Texas, and graduated from Richland High School before playing at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023, contributing to a Super Bowl championship during his rookie season.

His sophomore season in 2024 was cut short after just four games due to a season-ending knee injury. Last season, Rice recorded 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns, though his year was disrupted by a six-game NFL suspension and a concussion suffered in Week 15.