Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice sued by ex, accused of domestic violence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU standout Rashee Rice is facing a new civil lawsuit in Dallas County alleging he repeatedly assaulted a former girlfriend over nearly two years, according to court records.

Allegations of repeated assault

What we know:

On Feb. 16, 2026, a lawsuit was filed in Dallas County that alleges Rice physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend multiple times between December 2023 and July 2025 at Rice’s homes in Victory Park, Dallas and in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The woman, who is not being named by FOX 4, is also the mother of two of Rice's children.

In the petition, the woman alleges that Rice strangled her in December 2023 at their shared home in Victory Park and continued to assault her over the course of their relationship. The filing lists specific dates in 2024 and late 2024 when alleged incidents occurred and claims she suffered "severe and permanent injuries," according to the filing.

The lawsuit states that Rice grabbed, choked, pushed, struck and headbutted Jones and at times hit her with objects.

The petition also alleges he destroyed property, punched walls and once locked her out of the home at night. The filing states that many of the alleged incidents occurred while Jones was pregnant.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs exits the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Expand

Damages sought in $1 million civil lawsuit

The woman is seeking more than $1 million in damages for:

Physical pain and mental anguish in the past and in the future Physical impairment in the past and in the future Reasonable and necessary medical care in the past and in the future Loss of earning capacity in the past and in the future Disfigurement in the past and in the future

The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages, alleging Rice acted intentionally and with gross negligence.

Last month, the woman posted a series of photos on social media that appeared to show signs of physical abuse. The woman did not name the person involved, just that he was the father of her children.

Rashee Rice’s legal history and 2024 Dallas crash

Local perspective:

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills and starred at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2023, was part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie.

The newly filed civil lawsuit is separate from the criminal case stemming from the 2024 crash.

The backstory:

In 2025, Rice pleaded guilty in Dallas County to felony racing on a highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury in connection with a high-speed crash on U.S. Highway 75 in March 2024.

Authorities said Rice was driving a Lamborghini SUV that reached 119 mph seconds before triggering a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles.

The judge said at the time he was troubled that Rice left the scene of the crash without checking on victims.

In July 2025, Rice entered the guilty plea and was sentenced to five years of probation. As a condition of probation, a judge ordered him to serve 30 days in the Dallas County jail, to be served intermittently over five years.

Rice has paid approximately $115,000 in restitution to victims for out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to his attorney. He also served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 NFL season.

What's next:

Rice and his representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text them at 88788 with the message "BEGIN."