Rare 1920s Bonzo dog up for auction — one of only 115 ever made

A rare stuffed animal is hitting the auction market this weekend and is expected to sell for over $25,000.

A Steiff Begging Bonzo dog from 1927 was bought by a Phoenix, Arizona, resident at a flea market — a decision that will soon make the person potentially thousands of dollars.

British artist George Studdy created the popular cartoon character in the early 1920s, according to EJ’s Auction & Appraisal.

RARE POKEMON CARDS, FIRST-PRINT ‘HARRY POTTER,' EINSTEIN MANUSCRIPT AND OTHER TREASURES UP FOR AUCTION

CEO Erik Hoyer said in a press release that Steiff was a popular manufacturer of stuffed animals — and the Begging Bonzo was one of the bestsellers.

EJs Auction & Appraisal is offering a 1927 Begging Bonzo dog for auction — and its expected to go for over $25K. (Jimmy Garcia/EJs Auction & Appraisal in Glendale, Arizona / Fox News)

"It [Steiff] was founded in Germany in 1880 and still makes teddy bears and other plus toys today," he said.

He added, "Steiff had produced 115 Begging Bonzo dogs before Studdy expressed his dissatisfaction with them."

NEW YORK WOMAN TALKS AUCTIONEERING, HOW HER PERSONALITY AND GRIT BROUGHT SUCCESS ON STAGE FOR NEARLY 25 YEARS

Hoyer said that Studdy had final approval on all things marketing and licensing and ended up choosing Chad Valley as the plush toy company to manufacture the toy.

"The fact that so few Steiff Begging Bonzo dogs were made is a big deal to collectors," he said.

Postcard, illustrated by George Studdy, features Bonzo the Dog as he holds a shoe, seemingly dug from a hole along with a can and parts of a broken porcelain jar, and proclaims, "I Never Forget an Old Acquaintance," 1923. (Transcendental Graphics/Get Expand

This particular plush dog up for sale is 10½ inches long. It's velvet, has glass eyes, a black velvet ear, a red felt tongue, jointed limbs and a swivel head, according to EJ’s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The rare find means the item could be worth lots of cash, with EJ’s noting that other similar collectibles previously sold secondhand for between $25,000 and $45,000.

Hoyer told FOX Business that EJ's Auction & Appraisal is excited to have the item on deck.

Postcard, illustrated by George Studdy, features Bonzo the Dog seated in a canvas beach chair and surprised by a hand that holds out a 2-pence price tag, 1923. (Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It’s pretty remarkable that this Bonzo dog made its way to our Phoenix auction house, and we're hoping to see an exciting bidding frenzy during the auction," he said.

EJ’s Auction & Appraisal will conduct its annual New Year auction on Dec. 30 starting at 10 a.m.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Those interested in spotting the dog before the auction can visit the item for a preview in person on Friday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30, before the auction begins.

The auction is exclusively online.