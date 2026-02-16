Mansfield man charged with murder in stabbing death of woman, kidnapping of toddler

article

The Brief Raymond Isaac Carmona, 20, is held on a $1 million bond for allegedly fatally stabbing a 63-year-old woman and kidnapping a 4-year-old child. A multi-state AMBER Alert led to Carmona’s arrest in Missouri just seven minutes after the broadcast, thanks to license plate tracking technology. The suspect faces charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, with his first court appearance set for Feb. 23 in Tarrant County.



A 20-year-old Mansfield man remains in custody on a $1 million bond after allegedly killing a woman and abducting a 4-year-old child, an incident that sparked a successful interstate AMBER Alert late last month.

Timeline:

The investigation began on the morning of Jan. 31, 2026, when Mansfield police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Cotton Drive. Officers discovered the body of 63-year-old Andrea Mata Colgrove, who was pronounced dead at 8:49 a.m. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Colgrove died from a stab wound to the neck.

Investigators believe that between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, the suspect, identified as Raymond Isaac Carmona, also stole a vehicle belonging to Colgrove. Following the homicide, authorities allege Carmona abducted a 4-year-old child to facilitate his flight from the scene. It is unclear what the connection is between Carmona, Colgrove and the child.

At 2:13 p.m. that afternoon, an AMBER Alert was issued detailing the abduction and its connection to the Mansfield homicide. The alert reached law enforcement in Missouri, where the Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized License Plate Reader (LPR) technology to track the suspect.

By 2:20 p.m., just seven minutes after the alert was broadcast, a trooper in Ozark, Missouri, located the vehicle. Carmona was arrested without incident, and the child was safely recovered.

Carmona was subsequently returned to Tarrant County and indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 6. Court records show he is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property. His combined bonds total $1,007,500.

Carmona is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. in the 485th District Court.