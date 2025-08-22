Rapper BigXThaPlug arrested for marijuana possession in Dallas

article

The Brief Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was arrested on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and booked into the Dallas County Jail. According to jail records, he was charged with possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) and unlawful possession of a firearm. This marks his second arrest in North Texas this year, following a previous arrest in February 2025 on a marijuana possession charge.



Dallas rapper Xavier Landum, also known as BigXthaPlug, was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday night, marking his second arrest in North Texas this year.

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, officers pulled Xavier Landum, 26, over around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21 for "not having a front license plate pulling out of Williams Chicken" in Dallas.

Officers were reportedly patrolling that area because they had gotten a tip about a car club having a meeting that night.

An officer asked Landum if he had any weapons in the vehicle. Landum replied, "mine is under my arm rest," the affidavit states.

Police allegedly found two firearms and marijuana in Landum's truck. They also found his name in the NCIC gang database, which makes it a misdemeanor for him to possess a firearm in Texas.

He was charged with possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

Landum was scheduled to attend an album release party later that night for his new album, "I Hope You're Happy," at the Cash Cow bar in Deep Ellum. The album, which was officially released Friday, Aug. 22, features collaborations with artists like Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Shaboozy.

BigXThaPlug and Shaboozy film music video on Dallas bridge

Local perspective:

In July, Landum was seen filming a music video with Shaboozy on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

BigXThaPlug arrested in Texas in February

PREVIOUS MUGSHOT: Xavier Landum (Courtesy: Arlington Police)

The backstory:

Landum was also arrested in February 2025 in Arlington, Texas. According to police, officers pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration. When they approached the car, they reportedly smelled marijuana and found a handgun in the passenger-side door.

Landum was arrested on one count of possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). A passenger, identified as Cleodist Landum, was also taken into custody on an active felony warrant.

Who is BigXthaPlug?

Dig deeper:

Xavier Landum is a Dallas native who began his music career in 2023. He started writing songs while in jail, including his breakout single "Texas." After the success of his debut album, Landum launched his own record label.

He has a significant online presence, with 19.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most streamed song, "Mmhmm," has garnered over 433 million streams.

