Ransomware attack takes down computers in Mansfield ISD

Mansfield ISD's computer systems went down Monday after a cyberattack.

The district says the attack resulted in an outage of all district systems requiring Internet connectivity, including the district website, email and phone systems.

"Once the issue was discovered, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and are working closely with them to resolve the situation. We are working diligently to investigate the source of the disruption, confirm the extent of the impact on our systems, and restore full functionality as quickly and securely as possible. " said MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu in a news release.

At this time, the district says they cannot release any specific timeline of the attack, or details about what hackers were after.

Mansfield ISD says at this point it is not clear if any data was compromised. They are working with police to make sure staff, student and family information is protected from hackers.

No visitors will be allowed at Mansfield ISD schools until the district's system is back up and running.

Schools in the district are continuing to teach without the use of any internet or web-based systems.

"Many of our educational tools and processes are facilitated by being connected to the internet, but our amazing teachers and staff have been able to use their fundamental skills and relationships with students to move ahead despite the hurdles we’re experiencing," said Dr. Cantu.

