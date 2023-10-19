Famous fans take in Rangers-Astros Game 3 in Arlington

The Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros was the hot ticket in town on Wednesday night with several famous faces making an appearance.

George W. Bush and Laura Bush

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former U.S. first lady Laura Bush attend Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Expand

Former president and Rangers co-owner George W. Bush took in the game from a box with his wife Laura.

Bush is known to make appearances at several Dallas-Fort Worth sporting events.

Gov. Greg Abbott

From the former governor of Texas to the current governor, Greg Abbott made an appearance at Globe Life Field.

"I think Texas has a pretty good shot at the World Series this year," Gov. Abbott posted.

Creed

Besides a few of the players, no one has gotten more attention during the Rangers playoff run than the band Creed.

The Rangers revealed that they listened to the band's songs to get pumped up for games in the second half of the season and the narrative took off.

Spotify streams for Creed songs in DFW have jumped by 175% and there have been several Creed singalongs at Rangers games and watch parties.

During a singalong of ‘Higher’, Creed popped up on the Jumbotron sending the fans into a frenzy.

"I was just floored and excited that the music after all these years is still connecting with people, still inspiring folks and grateful to be a part of the ride," said lead singer Scott Stapp on Wednesday night.

Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons decided to show support to his team's Arlington neighbors and took in the game from the stands on Wednesday night.

Parsons was wearing one of Texas' City Connect jerseys with an all-black Rangers hat.

The Cowboys are currently on a bye and won't play again until they take on the Rams at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29.

Travis Scott

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Rapper Travis Scott watches batting practice prior to Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Expand

Houston rapper Travis Scott is currently on the road for his Circus Maximus Tour.

As luck would have it, Scott was scheduled to make a stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Scott was seen on the field talking to players and wearing an Astros hat.

We don't know how much of the game he actually saw because he was on stage at the AAC later Wednesday night.

Mattress Mack

There was no chance that bedding magnate and big money better Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale would miss an Astros playoff game.

Mattress Mack talked with FOX 26 Houston before the game.

Did we miss anybody?