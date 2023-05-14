Ellis County man arrested on tampering with government record charge

article

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office announced it has arrested the former manager at a medical transport company for tampering with a government record.

Officials said 47-year-old Randy Nance was arrested after a nine-month investigation into his work as operations manager at American Medical Response from 2015 to 2022.

Investigators report finding suspicious activity related to discrepancies in compliance reports he submitted to Ennis, Red Oak, Waxahachie, and Ellis County.

Nance’s work computer was seized, and a forensic examination reportedly found Nance made false entries and alterations to data that is a governmental record.

Nance was charged with tampering with a government record and booked into jail on $5,000 bond.