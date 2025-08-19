Random stabbing in Frisco neighborhood leaves teen injured

The Brief A 15-year-old boy walking his dog in Frisco, Texas, was randomly stabbed by a stranger on Sunday evening. The encounter was captured on a Ring camera, showing the suspect approaching the victim before suddenly turning and stabbing him. The suspect, who appears to be a young male, has not yet been identified or arrested by police.



The victim says walking his dog in the evening is routine, but on Sunday evening he says he was randomly stabbed by a stranger and no arrests have been made.

What we know:

15-year-old Ankur Dhar recalls a brief conversation he had with a stranger, who approached him while walking his dog, Ruffles, near their home off Plum Valley Drive in northwest Frisco on Sunday evening.

Ankur Dhar

"He was like walking all weird and stuff, and he approached me, he was like, ‘Yo, I think you look familiar,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, really?’"

Moments before, he said, the stranger walked ahead of him, turned around and stabbed him.

Ring camera video shows it exactly like Dhar tells it. The suspect walked in front of Dhar before running at him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dhar says the weapon appeared to be a pocketknife. He has received stitches and is healing from the gash.

The Frisco Police Department turned down FOX 4’s request for an interview. They ask people to reach out if they have info.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

"And then he came like a little in front of me, then randomly turned around, came up and stabbed me and just ran away," said Dhar. "After he stabbed me, I just ran straight to my house with the dog."

Dhar still wonders: why him?

"I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

"Yeah like just be careful. You know anything can happen. It doesn’t matter where you live."

Dig deeper:

The boy’s father says there have been other random attacks in the Grayhawk neighborhood. Frisco police have not said if reports were filed or if there’s a possible connection to this case.

"They still have not been able to I.D. the person, which is very surprising," said his father, Adesh Dhar.

The father was asked if he would hold off on letting his child walk around the neighborhood.

"Yeah, because we don’t know if the suspect will come again," Adesh said. "It’s an open-ended question for a lot of people in the neighborhood."

What's next:

Dhar says the suspect appeared to be young, maybe high school-aged or maybe a young adult.