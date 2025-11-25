Rains County judge pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge, escapes felony charge

The Brief Rains County Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin quietly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge stemming from a 2023 courthouse incident. The plea deal comes after prosecutors agreed to drop a separate felony case against Franklin involving allegations he threatened a defendant. The case was tied to a broader legal scandal also involving a former Rains County Judge facing a felony trial for alleged witness tampering.



A Rains County justice of the peace, who has been at the center of multiple controversies, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge after it was revealed prosecutors are dropping a separate felony case against him, county officials said.

Plea on weapons charge, felony dropped

What we know:

Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin was convicted of a misdemeanor this month in connection with a 2023 incident in which he was accused of shouldering a rifle near a window inside the Rains County Courthouse.

The charge stemmed from this photograph referenced in a criminal complaint.

Previous Rains County accusations

Big picture view:

Franklin has faced broader scrutiny in recent months. Last summer, he was arrested on accusations that he threatened to kill a defendant, Coby Wiebe, in an effort to pressure him into accepting a plea deal. Wiebe’s felony conviction was later tossed out.

In a federal lawsuit filed against Franklin, Rains County and then-County Judge Linda Wallace, Wiebe alleges a "coordinated campaign of judicial abuse." Wallace was later arrested on accusations that she coerced a county clerk to withhold testimony related to Franklin’s case.

Jury selection in Wallace’s felony trial is expected to begin in two weeks.

The Legal Fallout

Dig deeper:

According to court officials, prosecutors disclosed during a hearing last week that they are dropping the felony charge against Franklin related to the alleged death threat. During the same hearing, Franklin accepted a plea deal on the misdemeanor firearm charge.

A federal judge has paused Wiebe’s civil lawsuit against Franklin, Wallace and the county until the related criminal cases conclude.

What's next:

A special prosecutor from Van Zandt County, Tonda Curry, was appointed to handle the case. She did not respond to multiple requests for comments on why the felony charge was dismissed.