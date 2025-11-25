Expand / Collapse search

Rains County judge pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge, escapes felony charge

By
Published  November 25, 2025 8:46pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
A Rains County Justice of the Peace, who has been involved in multiple controversies, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge while prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious felony case related to alleged threats against a defendant.

The Brief

    • Rains County Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin quietly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge stemming from a 2023 courthouse incident.
    • The plea deal comes after prosecutors agreed to drop a separate felony case against Franklin involving allegations he threatened a defendant.
    • The case was tied to a broader legal scandal also involving a former Rains County Judge facing a felony trial for alleged witness tampering.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A Rains County justice of the peace, who has been at the center of multiple controversies, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge after it was revealed prosecutors are dropping a separate felony case against him, county officials said.

Plea on weapons charge, felony dropped

What we know:

Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin was convicted of a misdemeanor this month in connection with a 2023 incident in which he was accused of shouldering a rifle near a window inside the Rains County Courthouse. 

The charge stemmed from this photograph referenced in a criminal complaint.

Previous Rains County accusations

Big picture view:

Franklin has faced broader scrutiny in recent months. Last summer, he was arrested on accusations that he threatened to kill a defendant, Coby Wiebe, in an effort to pressure him into accepting a plea deal. Wiebe’s felony conviction was later tossed out.

In a federal lawsuit filed against Franklin, Rains County and then-County Judge Linda Wallace, Wiebe alleges a "coordinated campaign of judicial abuse." Wallace was later arrested on accusations that she coerced a county clerk to withhold testimony related to Franklin’s case.

Jury selection in Wallace’s felony trial is expected to begin in two weeks.

The Legal Fallout

Dig deeper:

According to court officials, prosecutors disclosed during a hearing last week that they are dropping the felony charge against Franklin related to the alleged death threat. During the same hearing, Franklin accepted a plea deal on the misdemeanor firearm charge.

A federal judge has paused Wiebe’s civil lawsuit against Franklin, Wallace and the county until the related criminal cases conclude.

What's next:

A special prosecutor from Van Zandt County, Tonda Curry, was appointed to handle the case. She did not respond to multiple requests for comments on why the felony charge was dismissed.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's David Sentendrey and Rains County court documents.

