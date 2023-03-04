Skunk found in Grapevine tests positive for rabies

article

A skunk that was found in Grapevine Wednesday evening has tested positive for rabies.

Grapevine Animal Services got a call from someone reporting a skunk that appeared to be "disoriented and was approaching people in an unusual manner" near East Dallas Road and Dawn Lane.

The skunk was caught and tested positive for the rabies virus.

There are no reported human or animal exposures to the rabid skunk at this time, but anyone who believes they or their pet may have been exposed to the animal is asked to call Grapevine Animal Services.

There will be a free rabies vaccine clinic at Grapevine Animal Services from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25.