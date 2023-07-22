Waxahachie detention officer accused of smuggling contraband arrested

article

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office arrested one of its detention officers for smuggling contraband.

Quadtavius Donalson, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with prohibited substance/item in correction facility.

The sheriff's office said it got a tip earlier this month about someone smuggling contraband into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie.

After an investigation, the sheriff's office said Donalson, who has been working at the detention center since July 2022, admitted to smuggling.

He has been terminated from his job at the detention center.