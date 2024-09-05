Dallas man gets 50-year prison sentence for continued child sex abuse

article

The Brief Prosecutors said 32-year-old Quadriel Forest sexually abused the victim over a span of five years, starting when the child was 4 years old. At age 9, the victim told a school counselor what was happening. Evidence of Forest's semen was found on the victim's bedroom walls and on the child's inner thighs. Jurors found Forest guilty and sentenced him to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.



A Dallas man will spend the next 50 years behind bars for sexually abusing a young child over a span of five years.

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Quadriel Forest began abusing the victim when the child was just 4 years old.

The abuse happened in Dallas and McKinney and continued until the victim was 9.

That’s when the child opened up to a school counselor about an incident that had happened the night before.

Specially trained forensic investigators interviewed the child and took DNA samples.

When police searched the victim’s room, they also found Forest’s semen on the walls.

Forest tried to explain why his semen was on the child’s walls by saying he’d masturbated in the room. But he could not explain why his DNA was found on the child’s inner thighs, prosecutors said.

Featured article

Jurors found Forest guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

"This child's courage in speaking up about years of abuse to a trusted adult brought crucial evidence to light in court. I'm deeply thankful for the school staff, CPS, law enforcement, my prosecutors, and our jurors who all worked together to ensure this child’s predator will serve 50 straight years with no chance of parole," Collin County DA Greg Willis said after sentencing.

Forest could have faced a minimum of 25 years or a maximum life sentence.

By law, he is not eligible for parole.