Puppy bandit: Police seek man who took German Shepherd from McKinney Petland
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are looking for a man they say stole a German Shepherd puppy from a Petland on Wednesday.
McKinney Petland Theft
What we know:
The Petland at Craig Crossing on South Central Expressway has reported a 10-week-old German Shepherd missing after showing it to a potential customer around 10:15 p.m.
According to the release from the store, the suspect was seen on surveillance video arriving in a head covering similar to a ski mask. He lowered the covering to talk to an employee before being left in a playroom near the exit with the puppy.
Petland suspect
The man reportedly appeared to be filling out a credit application before leaving the store in a hurry with the dog, ignoring staff and running once he got outside. Staff attempted to chase the man, but lost sight of him soon after.
The puppy, as with all Petland puppies, is microchipped and has been reported stolen.
The store released a photo of the suspect taken by a passerby in the shopping area. The man is seen wearing glasses, dark pants, and a dark t-shirt with a cartoon character on the front. They also say he was wearing a green baseball cap while in the store.
Petland suspect
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is not known at the time of reporting.
The department's release did not comment on a suspected location for the man after he left the store.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the McKinney Police Department at (972) 547-2700 and ask for Officer D. Safford.
The Source: Information in this article came from Petland.