Public memorial planned for Baby Jane Doe, found in Ellis County dump truck in 2024

article

The Brief A public memorial service will be held for Baby Jane Doe, an infant who was found in November 2024. The service is scheduled for October 10 at 2 p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Red Oak, Texas. The infant's identity remains unknown, and the public is invited to attend the service.



The community is invited to a public memorial service to honor and lay to rest an infant found dead last year in a Red Oak dump truck.

The backstory:

Baby Jane Doe, as she's known to investigators, was found in the dump truck on Nov. 21, 2024, by sanitation workers on their garbage route in the 1300 block of Saint Andrews Drive in Red Oak. A call was made to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office around 1:45 p.m. to report the discovery.

Related article

Investigators with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene and confirmed the report.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation, and her identity remains unknown.

Baby Jane Doe Memorial Service

What's next:

The public memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, at Green Funeral Home, 105 Vintage Drive in Red Oak. All members of the public are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Organizers said in a statement that the service is an opportunity for the community to "stand together, to remember her brief life, and to affirm that every child deserves to be honored."

Following the public ceremony, Baby Jane Doe will be laid to rest in a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the community is encouraged to donate to a children's advocacy charity.