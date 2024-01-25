Boil water notice issued in Providence Village after industrial accident

The people of Providence Village are being told to boil their water until further notice after an industrial accident in the city.

Police and fire crews from Denton County were called to the scene of the accident on Main Street in Providence Village.

SKY 4 spotted multiple crews near the accident site.

The nature of the accident is not known at this time.

The town said it was experiencing issues at the water tower that would impact water availability.

Providence Village says all water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to drinking or consuming it.

The public water system will notify customers once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.