Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio released, ordered to stay away from DC

One day after his arrest for allegedly vandalizing a church’s Black Lives Matter banner, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was ordered to "stay away from D.C."

The remote appearance on Tuesday arrived on the eve of protests against the results of the 2020 election.

During the appearance, Tarrio pleaded not guilty, but the government did not ask that he be held.

Tarrio has previously told reporters that he was responsible for the destruction of at least one Black Lives Matter banner.

When they arrested him, D.C. police say they found two high capacity firearm magazines on Tarrio.

In addition to destruction of property, he was charged with possession of high capacity feeding device.

The Proud Boys and other right-wing groups are expected to stage a large demonstration this week in D.C.

Congress is scheduled to count the 2020 Electoral College votes on Wednesday – but what is traditionally a largely procedural matter has become more contentious as President Trump continues to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump supporters are expected to march in D.C. – and if similar protests in recent months are any indicator, violent clashes are likely.

