Woman found dead in Fort Worth apartment after welfare check leads to homicide investigation
FORT WORTH, Texas - Homicide detectives are seeking an arrest warrant for a male suspect after a woman was found dead Wednesday inside a South Fort Worth apartment.
What we know:
Officers initially responded to a welfare check in the 7300 block of Harris Parkway just before noon Wednesday. While police searched the immediate area, they were unable to locate the woman at that time.
The investigation intensified around 7 p.m. when the Fort Worth Police Department's missing persons unit obtained a search warrant for the apartment. Officers entered the apartment and discovered the woman’s body. They also found evidence of a crime.
Investigators believe the killing was a domestic incident. While a male suspect has been identified, he is not currently in custody.
What we don't know:
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity or her official cause of death. It remains unclear exactly when the fatal encounter occurred.
The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.