Woman found dead in Fort Worth apartment after welfare check leads to homicide investigation

The Brief Fort Worth police found a woman’s body inside an apartment in the 7300 block of Harris Parkway around 7 p.m. Wednesday after the missing persons unit obtained a search warrant. Homicide detectives believe the woman was killed during a domestic dispute and are currently working to secure an arrest warrant for a male suspect. The suspect is not currently in custody, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the victim's identity or official cause of death.



What we know:

Officers initially responded to a welfare check in the 7300 block of Harris Parkway just before noon Wednesday. While police searched the immediate area, they were unable to locate the woman at that time.

The investigation intensified around 7 p.m. when the Fort Worth Police Department's missing persons unit obtained a search warrant for the apartment. Officers entered the apartment and discovered the woman’s body. They also found evidence of a crime.

Investigators believe the killing was a domestic incident. While a male suspect has been identified, he is not currently in custody.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity or her official cause of death. It remains unclear exactly when the fatal encounter occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.