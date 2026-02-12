Irving man sentenced to life in prison for 2024 Chick-fil-A shooting

article

The Brief The man who shot two Chick-fil-A employees in June 2024 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He received one life sentence and two 20-year sentences. Two were killed in the shooting, and another victim was injured. Mendoza Argueta's wife also worked at the location of the shooting.



A man who killed two Irving Chick-fil-A employees in June 2024 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

2024 Irving Chick-fil-A shooting suspect sentenced

What we know:

38-year-old Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot announced Thursday..

Mendoza Argueta pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He received a life sentence for the murder charge and two 20-year sentences for the aggravated assault charges.

The backstory:

In June 2024, Mendoza Argueta shot and killed two workers at a Chick-fil-A near MacArthur Boulevard and Walnut Hill Lane in Irving.

Ana Patricia Chileno Portillo and Brayan Alexis Godoy Jovel were killed in the shooting. A third victim, Hugo Lopez Flores, was also shot but survived the incident.

Mendoza Argueta's wife worked at the restaurant where the shooting happened and was present on the day of the incident.

What they're saying:

"No sentence can restore what was taken from these families. But the resolution of this case ensures accountability and affirms that acts of violence like this will be met with serious consequences," The Dallas County District Attorney's office wrote in a press release.