Protests over George Floyd's death held in Dallas, Fort Worth

Protests were held in Dallas and Fort Worth Friday evening over the death of George Floyd, who died after pleading with Minneapolis police officers that he could not breathe while he was being detained.

As there were protests held across the country, hundreds gathered outside the Dallas PD headquarters.

There were also dozens of people who marched in Fort Worth.

Before the protest, the Dallas Police Department said their officers would not interfwere with a peaceful assembly.

"The Dallas Police Department will not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or groups expressing their first amendment rights. The Dallas Police Department will take enforcement action if any type of criminal offense is committed against any person or property. Enforcement action will also be taken if any individuals or groups illegally impede traffic in the roadway," the department said in a statement.

