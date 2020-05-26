‘Please, please I can’t breathe’: Man dies after being detained by Minneapolis police, FBI investigating

A man died Monday night after pleading with Minneapolis police officers that he could not breathe while he was being detained. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Once on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 40s who appeared to be “under the influence” sitting in his car, according to police. Officers ordered him to get out of the car and when he did, police said he started to resist the responding officers.

Police said officers were able to get the man into handcuffs and noted the man “appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

A video taken by a bystander shows one of the officers holding the man down on the ground, pressing his knee into the man’s neck as the man repeats that he cannot breathe.

“Please,” the man can be heard saying. "Please, please I can’t breathe.”

It goes on for several minutes, with bystanders begging the officers to let the man up.

The man eventually loses consciousness, at which point the bystanders start calling for the officers to check his pulse. However, the officer continues to hold his knee to the back of the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives.

The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Attorney Benjamin Crump identified the man who died as George Floyd, and said he has been retained by Floyd's family.

Darnella Frazier, the bystander who shot the video, told Storyful she was walking to the shops when she saw officers restraining the man. She said he was crying and complaining about how he could not breathe, so she pulled out her phone and started recording.

“A lady that claimed to be a firefighter demanded for them to check his pulse and they completely ignored her and was very rude to her," Frazier said. "Eventually he stopped talking and went silent. That’s when he looked dead. It looked as if he was running out of energy and time, and eventually slowly was dying. I’ve seen police be aggressive but never kill someone in front of me.”

The BCA is asking anyone who captured video of or witnessed the incident to contact them at 651-793-7000.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the incident at a press conference Tuesday morning. The mayor appeared visibly upset by what he saw in the bystander video, calling the incident “completely and utterly messed up.”

“For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes,” Frey said. “When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.”

Arradondo said he called in the FBI to lead a separate federal civil rights investigation into the incident. The officers were wearing body cameras, which were on and activated.

The police chief said the officers have been placed on relief of duty status, which means they are being paid, but they have no law enforcement duties or responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arradondo said the police department will also conduct an internal investigation into the officers’ use of force in the incident.

MAYOR TO PROTESTERS: 'PLEASE WEAR A MASK'

A protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Frey said he supports protesters' right to have their voices heard, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is urging everyone to do so in a safe manner by practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask.

LOCAL, STATE LEADERS REACT

Local and state leaders are reacting to Floyd's death, demanding answers and calling for justice.

“The video of a Minneapolis police officer killing a defenseless, handcuffed man is one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement. "The officer who stood guard is just as responsible as his partner; both must be held fully accountable. This must stop now.”

Gov. Tim Walz responded on Twitter, writing, "The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening. We will get answers and seek justice."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar described the incident as “horrifying and gut-wrenching."

Read her full statement:

“We heard his repeated calls for help. We heard him say over and over again that he could not breathe. And now, we have seen yet another horrifying and gut-wrenching instance of an African American man dying.

“Every single person in every single community in this country deserves to feel safe. As the Mayor of Minneapolis noted, this tragic loss of life calls for immediate action.

“There must be a complete and thorough outside investigation into what occurred, and those involved in this incident must be held accountable. Justice must be served for this man and his family, justice must be served for our community, and justice must be served for our country.”