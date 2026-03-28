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Counter protestors disrupt 'No Kings' march in Downtown Dallas

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Updated  March 28, 2026 2:25pm CDT
Dallas
FOX Local

DALLAS - Around 2 p.m., a line of Dallas Police officers met the very large group of protesters marching in the No Kings rally in Downtown Dallas. According to Dallas Police before 3 p.m., one person had been detained.

There are a handful of counter protestors at the march, at the front lines, and have caused "major" disruption to the protest. 

Stuart Rhodes, the founder of Oath, and Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, are at the protest. Both of them were convicted for their roles in the 2021 Capitol riot. Both of those men were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

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Protestors clash at Dallas 'No Kings' march

Protestors clash at Dallas 'No Kings' march

Clashes erupt at Dallas City Hall during the 'No Kings' protest. Police are moving in to separate protesters and counter-protesters.

The Source: Information in this article is from FOX 4 News crews at the march and Dallas Police.

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