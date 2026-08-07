Dallas Weather: Heat and isolated storms in the forecast

The Brief High temperatures across North Texas will hover around 100 degrees through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Modest humidity levels will keep heat index values below 105 degrees throughout Friday and the weekend. Rain chances remain slim at 10% to 20%, with brief afternoon storms possible mainly in the Red River and southeast regions.



The weekend forecast for North Texas is all about the heat, with a few chances for isolated storms over the weekend.

Friday Forecast

Friday features seasonably hot weather with high temperatures reaching around 100 degrees.

While humidity levels stay modest with dewpoints in the mid-60s, heat index values should remain below 105 degrees.

Isolated sea breeze thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon in the southeast counties, and a few storms could move toward the Red River Friday night with a 20% chance of rain.

Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead into the weekend, the region remains in a hot pattern with daily highs topping out near 100 degrees.

Storm chances are 20% again for Saturday and then closer to 10% on Sunday, particularly east and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

Most areas will stay hot and dry through the middle of next week, though isolated storms with about 10% coverage (mainly SE) are possible each afternoon.