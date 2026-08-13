Dallas-Fort Worth hits 20th 100-degree day of the year; extreme heat, fire danger persist

The Brief Dallas–Fort Worth is expected to reach 102°F with heat index values up to 106°F, marking the region's 20th 100-degree day of the year, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth. Strong wind gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph combined with low humidity have prompted warnings against outdoor burning due to rapid wildfire risks. Rain chances remain near zero indefinitely as a strong high-pressure ridge blocks deflects approaching tropical waves away from Texas.



North Texas is set to reach a seasonal milestone as triple-digit temperatures return to the region, pushing Dallas-Fort Worth to its 20th 100-degree day of the year and matching the summer's average total.

100-degree days

What we know:

A dominant high-pressure ridge parked over the region is blocking rain and keeping temperatures well above normal across most of Texas, with little relief expected in the long-range outlook.

Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are expected to top out at around 102 degrees, with heat index values climbing as high as 106. Afternoon humidity levels are projected to drop, but strong, gusty winds will elevate fire dangers across the region.

Gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph are forecast through the afternoon and into the night, prompting officials to warn residents against outdoor burning or discarding cigarettes outdoors. With dry conditions persisting, any grass fires that develop could spread rapidly.

Tropical Outlook

Meanwhile, we are monitoring two strong tropical waves moving westward toward the Caribbean. However, meteorologists noted that the persistent high-pressure ridge over Texas is likely to deflect any potential tropical systems away from the region, leaving rain chances near zero for the foreseeable future.

7-Day forecast

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to hold firm through the remainder of the week, with highs potentially climbing to near 104 degrees by Sunday.

DFW Allergies