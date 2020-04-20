Protesters demand the release of some North Texas inmates over coronavirus fears

article

People gathered Sunday to demand the release of inmates being held at two North Texas jails because of the coronavirus.

The protesters want inmates freed from the Tarrant County jail and the Prairieland Federal Detention Center in Alvarado, which is about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

“Everyone deserves the right to dignity and the liberty of life. So we are demanding to free them all,” said Sindy Mata, the community rally organizer. “They need to take protective measures and act now.”

There were similar demonstrations around the country, all part of a national movement called “Free Them All.”

The Tarrant County jail has at least five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Prairieland houses people facing deportation.