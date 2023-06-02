The Town of Prosper, located in Collin and Denton counties, is trying to find the person or people responsible for stealing several manhole covers.

Prosper PD is asking for the community to help them catch thieves who they say stole 30 stormwater manhole covers across the town.

"These acts present substantial safety concerns for our community as unsuspecting pedestrians and vehicular traffic are imperiled by these unsecured openings," said Prosper in a statement posted online.

Prosper says the series of offenses adds up to a felony.

The people responsible could face up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.

Depending on the circumstances of the crimes, the punishments could be increased.

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Prosper isn't alone in this issue, several cities across the U.S. have reported a rash of manhole cover thefts in recent years.

The covers are usually sold as scrap iron.

Stealing them isn't easy, either. The average manhole cover weighs more than 250 pounds.

Prosper Police ask if you catch someone in the act of stealing a manhole cover to call 9-1-1. If you come across a stolen manhole cover you can call the non-emergency line at 972-569-1000.