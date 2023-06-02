Prosper Oath Keepers member gets 4+ years in prison for Capitol riot

article

Another member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group from North Texas is headed to prison.

Roberto Minuta of Prosper was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in the 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

He was seen on video guarding former President Donald Trump’s friend, Roger Stone, just hours before the riot.

Minuta is one of six Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week.

That’s the longest punishment for anyone convicted in the Capitol riot.