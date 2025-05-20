8 Prosper ISD students hospitalized during lock-in graduation party

article

The Brief Eight Prosper ISD students were hospitalized after suffering medical emergencies during a lock-in graduation party. Prosper and school district officials would not confirm whether drugs were involved. The conditions of the hospitalized seniors have not been released.



Multiple Prosper ISD students suffered medical emergencies while at a lock-in graduation party over the weekend. Eight of those graduating seniors ended up in the hospital.

Prosper Graduation Party Ends Early

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for the town of Prosper, police and paramedics were called to the scene of the overnight graduation party at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.

"Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported eight patients to local hospitals. The Prosper Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter," said Prosper Director of Communications Todd Rice.

The lock-in ended early, officials said.

What they're saying:

Although the Graduation Celebration event was listed on the district’s website and was promoted by the district to senior parents, Prosper ISD said it could not provide specific details about what happened because it did not organize or host the event.

"We shared this information with our senior parents on behalf of the Graduation Celebration, as we could communicate with parents more quickly," Prosper ISD said in a statement to FOX 4.

PISD Graduation Celebration is listed as a nonprofit organization on its website.

"The vast majority of the evening was filled with positive energy and the excitement of our graduating class. However, we also experienced an unforeseen situation. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority," the organization said in a letter to parents posted on social media. "Despite this unfortunate circumstance, we know many students participated fully in the planned activities and many earned door prizes. EVERYONE will receive a gift card."

What we don't know:

Prosper officials did not release any details about the cause of the medical emergencies or the conditions of the hospitalized students.

"Once we have concluded our investigation, we will be able to release our findings," Rice said.

It’s not clear which high schools the students attended or whether they will face any consequences when it comes to the graduation ceremony.

Prosper ISD said it would not comment on student discipline.

What's next:

Prosper ISD’s website lists graduation events on Thursday for Prosper High School, on Friday for Rock Hill High School, and on Saturday for Walnut Grove High School.