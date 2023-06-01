Prosecutors: Evidence against Ken Paxton is '10-times worse' than we know

Two of the highest profile attorneys in Texas will prosecute the impeachment case against State Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The House Impeachment Managers introduced Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin today.

Both men gave very blunt opinions about the case against Paxton.

The veteran lawyers will be the ones questioning witnesses and cross-examining the evidence provided by the Attorney General's legal team.

The lawyers will be aided by a 12-person impeachment managers team, which includes four Republicans from North Texas.

Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached by the House last Saturday with a supermajority vote of 121 to 23.

20 articles of impeachment were voted on, describing claims of bribery, abuse of power, and an affair while in office.

Related article

The lawyers who spoke today say Ken Paxton's legal team should have the opportunity to cross-examine all witnesses just like a normal trial.

Rusty Hardin said the articles of impeachment are just allegations right now, but he said the evidence is "10-times worse" than what we know.

"The first five involve a friend of the Governor. When you talk about misuse of the power, of the process and misuse of the office, you then get to the firing of employees that were dedicated conservative members of his own party supporters. And what he did in through those activities will blow your mind," said Hardin.

The lawyers representing the House are calling for a transparent trial to the public.

"The people of the State of Texas are entitled to know whether their top cop is a crook. We intend to present these 20 articles of impeachment in a fair way," said DeGuerin.

The Senate will present their rules for the trial on June 20, so right now we don't know, but we assume the testimony in the trial will be made public for those outside of the capital to view.

As soon as he was impeached, Paxton's was suspended from his duties as Attorney General.

On Thursday, the state's Comptroller's office said today that he will not receive a salary while suspended.



