Texas House bill intends to make it harder for victims with major injuries to receive compensation

A proposed Texas law would make it more challenging for victims with catastrophic injuries to receive damages related to things like pain and suffering, and mental anguish.

The bill is proposed by Representative Greg Bonnen, a Republican from Galveston.

Texans for lawsuit reform testified in favor of the bill, but there was emotional testimony in the state capital today as victim after victim told lawmakers about how pain and suffering is real, and the state should not add to the difficulty of getting that form of compensation.

What they're saying:

In favor of HB 4806

Bonnen, who is also a doctor, argues the bill is a necessary reform.

"The bill has changed substantially since first introduced," said Bonnen. "It will allow providers to be able to take care of people who have been injured and not dragged into the litigation process."

The other side:

Dick Trabulsi is co-founder and Chairman of Texans for Lawsuit Reform and does not support the fact that loved ones would be unable to receive full compensation.

"It would make no sense for the entire business community, and it is the entire business community that supports it, to propose legislation where any of our loved ones would not be able to access the courts, and receive full compensation," said Trabulsi.

Roberta Gallaread's late husband

Roberta Gallaread told state lawmakers that House Bill 4806 would devastate people who face disfiguring injuries like her husband did in 2022. Their apartment caught fire after property managers ignored reports of gas leaks.

Gallaread was able to reach a settlement in her case because the company knew a jury would likely award damages for pain and suffering and mental anguish.

But under the proposed bill it would become more challenging for attorneys to make a case for non-economic damage.

"Reports of gas leaks were ignored. That negligence led to the devastating fire that left Alonzo's body 53% burned. He spent 106 days in Parkland Hospital's burn unit. This fire changed his life forever," said Gallaread.

"He lived with emotional scars but, unfortunately, Alonzo passed away Feb 20, 2025."

Brianna Blake's emotional testimony in sign language

Brianna Blake from Midland gave an emotional testimony using sign language.

Blake's mother, Jennifer Blake, translated that she was in a crash with an 18-wheeler when she was 12 years old in 2013.

"Doctors told my mom I would always be vegetative and never wake up. I woke up," said Brianna Blake.

Jennifer Blake asked what many who oppose the bill were wondering.

"I hear them complain about the rising costs of insurance, but if they did not put profit above safety, leading to these injuries and deaths, wouldn't their costs be lower?"

Jessica Sprague's daughter

Jessica Sprague from Houston testified that her two-year-old son, Colton, was killed at 16 months old when a truck driver with drugs in his system ran a stop sign and T-boned their car.

"Colton passed at 2:02 PM. When we said goodbye, we couldn't hold him because an autopsy had to be performed."

Her husband, Jason Sprague, spoke about the tragic circumstances of their son.

"If the company that killed Colton wanted lower insurance premiums they should not have hired a drug user to drive their truck."

What's next:

Ware Wendell with Texas Watch says the committee made the unusual move to cut off testimony from victims.

The committee will reconvene to hear invited testimony this evening.